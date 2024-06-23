DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00075405 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00023319 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010557 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

