Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.76.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $153.28 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.