DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,831,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $55,239,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,947,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alight by 1,767.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after buying an additional 4,730,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alight by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,826,000 after buying an additional 3,018,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

