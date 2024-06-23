D. Scott Neal Inc. Acquires New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,000. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 5.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

CRL stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.60. 681,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

