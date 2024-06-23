Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

CTSO stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.61. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

