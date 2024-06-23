Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Sells 14,920 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after buying an additional 5,635,763 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT remained flat at $22.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468,530 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.