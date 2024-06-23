Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,596,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,367. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.23. The stock has a market cap of $352.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

