Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $17.88 on Friday, reaching $2,990.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,767. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,893.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,853.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,250.00 to $3,278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,105.88.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

