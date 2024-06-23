Creditcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.07 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $165.93 million and approximately $14.07 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001380 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

