Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,087 shares during the period. Crane makes up about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 2.24% of Crane worth $172,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,659,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $21,302,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Crane by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 663,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 204,924 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 98.0% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Crane by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 145,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.67. The stock had a trading volume of 417,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day moving average is $129.27. Crane has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $150.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

