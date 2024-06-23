Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $2.66 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $6.81 or 0.00010580 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $63.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00040279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

