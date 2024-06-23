Cooper Financial Group Takes $1.77 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. 1,232,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

