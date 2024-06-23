Cooper Financial Group Sells 6,030 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

