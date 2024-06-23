Cooper Financial Group Sells 60 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 17.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,586,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amgen by 76.1% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.16. 6,933,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,282. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.69. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

