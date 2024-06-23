Cooper Financial Group Sells 4,903 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 178.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,570. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.28. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.38 and a 12-month high of $338.64.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

