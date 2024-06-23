Cooper Financial Group Sells 30 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.16. 886,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.48 and its 200-day moving average is $513.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.