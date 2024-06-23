Cooper Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after buying an additional 293,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,739,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.04. 87,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.86 and its 200-day moving average is $225.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

