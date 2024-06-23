Cooper Financial Group Makes New $353,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.17. 7,623,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,570. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,865 shares of company stock worth $253,031. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

