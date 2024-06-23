Cooper Financial Group Invests $465,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.67. The company had a trading volume of 859,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.62. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.