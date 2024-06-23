Cooper Financial Group Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 151,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2,029.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $29.63. 2,073,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,304. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $33.66.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

