Cooper Financial Group Has $379,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,699. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBX stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. 15,081,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

