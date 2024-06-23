Cooper Financial Group Has $291,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

