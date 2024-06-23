Cooper Financial Group Has $19.70 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $19,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 31,914 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,981. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

