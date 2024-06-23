Cooper Financial Group Buys 4,955 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,139,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 158,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,019 shares during the period.

JPIE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,849. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

