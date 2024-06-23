Cooper Financial Group Acquires 677 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,380,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,392 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.1 %

FTNT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. 16,786,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

