Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.39. 3,460,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,366. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.