Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.39. 3,460,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,366. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
