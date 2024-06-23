Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up about 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,257,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,509. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

