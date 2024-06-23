Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of EIRL stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.34. 39,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.32. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $114.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

