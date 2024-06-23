Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,147,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,946,228. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.