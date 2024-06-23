Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 195.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 332,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after acquiring an additional 220,168 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 189.6% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 188.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 45,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 192.0% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,891,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $68.55.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

