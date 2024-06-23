Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 195.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 332,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after acquiring an additional 220,168 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 189.6% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 188.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 45,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 192.0% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,891,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $68.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WMT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.