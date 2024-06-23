Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $274.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,209. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

