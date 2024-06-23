Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,758 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 198.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,810,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 713,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. Wedbush lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BXP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. 1,563,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,679. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

