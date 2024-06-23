Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 219,993 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000. Bank of America comprises about 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,251,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

