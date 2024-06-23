Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.08% of Intuit worth $137,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Intuit by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $16.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $632.15. 3,682,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,125. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.74 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $615.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

