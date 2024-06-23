Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 6,056 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.44% of Raymond James worth $119,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.4 %

RJF stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,597. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

