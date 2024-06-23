Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,712 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.26% of BankUnited worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 214,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.