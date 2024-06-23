Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 568 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of Trimble worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 273,863 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Trimble by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after purchasing an additional 603,020 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,338,000 after purchasing an additional 188,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $318,636. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.14. 3,544,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

