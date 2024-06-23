Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YCG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91,276 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,850,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.67. 3,610,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.