Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 5,815 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,692,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,562,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,478,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.03.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.