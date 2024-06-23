Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,004,000 after buying an additional 503,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,221,000 after buying an additional 450,574 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,138,000 after buying an additional 373,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 4,029.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 251,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 245,475 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNF traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 756,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($516.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

