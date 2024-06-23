Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $99.89 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $99,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.15. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

