Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.20% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,557,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 340,555 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,500,000 after buying an additional 188,333 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 110,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,967,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 827,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,383. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 315.80%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PotlatchDeltic

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.