Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $165.52 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.78% of Entegris worth $165,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,862,000 after buying an additional 101,129 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,867,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,770,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.55. 1,694,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

