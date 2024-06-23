Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $129.85 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.45% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $129,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 52,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WST stock traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $332.76. The stock had a trading volume of 991,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,941. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

