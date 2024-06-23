Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $115.69 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.40% of ResMed worth $115,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,229,000 after buying an additional 173,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $233,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,503,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 95,689 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.83. 2,734,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,561. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

