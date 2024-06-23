Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $153,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $1,626,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 56.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Shares of MLM traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.13. The company had a trading volume of 723,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $579.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.32. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

