Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of CME Group worth $88,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.48. 5,763,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,577. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.97 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

