Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 508,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $126,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,490 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $50,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

