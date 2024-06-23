Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,776 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

KLIC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.42. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.