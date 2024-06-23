Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 3,047 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.12% of Moody’s worth $82,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 17,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.89. 1,037,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $423.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.63 and its 200-day moving average is $390.02.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.